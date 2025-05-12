Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Takes Position in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 10,327 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MWA. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Mueller Water Products by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 42,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Mueller Water Products by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 24,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $556,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Mueller Water Products by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 16,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the last quarter. 91.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In related news, Director Brian Slobodow sold 7,376 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $181,228.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lydia W. Thomas sold 17,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.77, for a total transaction of $457,552.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 126,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,391,464.53. This trade represents a 11.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,600 shares of company stock worth $914,076 over the last three months. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mueller Water Products Stock Down 0.8%

MWA opened at $24.54 on Monday. Mueller Water Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $28.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.64 and its 200 day moving average is $24.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.02. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.18%. The firm had revenue of $364.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 12th. Mueller Water Products’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MWA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

About Mueller Water Products

(Free Report)

Mueller Water Products, Inc manufactures and markets products and services for the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries in the United States, Israel, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Water Flow Solutions and Water Management Solutions.

