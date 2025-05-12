16,198 Shares in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) Purchased by Brevan Howard Capital Management LP

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Innoviva, Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 16,198 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. KBC Group NV raised its stake in Innoviva by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Innoviva by 75.1% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,962 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,128 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Innoviva in the 4th quarter worth $176,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innoviva during the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Innoviva by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,274 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.12% of the company’s stock.

Innoviva Stock Performance

NASDAQ INVA opened at $18.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.31. Innoviva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $21.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Innoviva ( NASDAQ:INVA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $88.63 million during the quarter. Innoviva had a return on equity of 20.84% and a net margin of 18.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Innoviva, Inc. will post 0.33 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INVA. StockNews.com upgraded Innoviva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Innoviva in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other Innoviva news, major shareholder Alexander J. Denner sold 1,196,746 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.52, for a total value of $20,966,989.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,658,705 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99,140,511.60. This trade represents a 17.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

About Innoviva

Innoviva, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company’s products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, a once-daily combination medicine consisting of a LABA, vilanterol (VI), an inhaled corticosteroid (ICS), and fluticasone furoate; ANORO ELLIPTA, a once-daily medicine combining a long-acting muscarinic antagonist (LAMA) and umeclidinium bromide (UMEC) with a LABA, VI; GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), a vasoconstrictor to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; XERAVA (eravacycline) for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in adults; and XACDURO, a beta lactamase inhibitor for the treatment of hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia.

