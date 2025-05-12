Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Increases Stake in Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. (NYSE:HPP – Free Report) by 374.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 84,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,821 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Hudson Pacific Properties were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GeoWealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Opinicus Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Hudson Pacific Properties during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 97.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HPP stock opened at $2.30 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $325.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 1.48. Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $6.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Hudson Pacific Properties ( NYSE:HPP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $198.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.95 million. Hudson Pacific Properties had a negative return on equity of 12.64% and a negative net margin of 44.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Hudson Pacific Properties, Inc. will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HPP. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.50 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties from $3.40 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, March 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2.70 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.75 price objective on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Hudson Pacific Properties in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.63.

Hudson Pacific Properties (NYSE: HPP) is a real estate investment trust serving dynamic tech and media tenants in global epicenters for these synergistic, converging and secular growth industries. Hudson Pacific's unique and high-barrier tech and media focus leverages a full-service, end-to-end value creation platform forged through deep strategic relationships and niche expertise across identifying, acquiring, transforming and developing properties into world-class amenitized, collaborative and sustainable office and studio space.

