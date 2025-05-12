Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Sells 7,252 Shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lessened its holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX – Free Report) by 36.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,817 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 7,252 shares during the quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 125.1% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,690 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,495 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $65,000. KBC Group NV boosted its stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 48.8% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,699 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 1,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 44,904 shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $991,929.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,521,404.57. This trade represents a 39.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brian Elsbernd sold 62,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.98, for a total value of $1,447,165.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 188,564 shares in the company, valued at $4,333,200.72. This trade represents a 25.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 2.7%

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $23.37 on Monday. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.75 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.99 and its 200-day moving average is $22.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.81, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.70.

CPRX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Baird R W upgraded shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, an amifampridine phosphate tablets for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS); and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

