Algert Global LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL)

Algert Global LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,057 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Replimune Group worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boxer Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,754,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Replimune Group by 20.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 316,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 54,039 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Grove Partners LP purchased a new position in Replimune Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Replimune Group by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 589,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,140,000 after purchasing an additional 40,134 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Replimune Group by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 194,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,349,000 after purchasing an additional 9,796 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $7.71 on Monday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a one year low of $4.92 and a one year high of $17.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 11.43 and a current ratio of 11.43. The stock has a market cap of $593.79 million, a PE ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by ($0.09). Equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on REPL shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their target price on Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

