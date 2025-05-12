Algert Global LLC Invests $456,000 in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,180 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $456,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 113,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,910,000 after buying an additional 2,617 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 110,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,890,000 after buying an additional 6,514 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 907,065 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $335,905,000 after buying an additional 89,765 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,319,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

Insider Transactions at Zebra Technologies

In other news, Director Anders Gustafsson acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $311.00 per share, for a total transaction of $155,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 202,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,876,736. The trade was a 0.25% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $390.00 to $232.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $379.00 to $254.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $326.00 to $263.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $371.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.73.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ZBRA

Zebra Technologies Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $266.76 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20 and a beta of 1.74. Zebra Technologies Co. has a one year low of $205.73 and a one year high of $427.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $258.33 and its 200-day moving average is $338.57.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $4.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 10.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.84 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 13.71 EPS for the current year.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking, and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers that produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers that produce images, which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; radio frequency identification device (RFID) printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for printers, including carrying cases, vehicle mounts, and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.