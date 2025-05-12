Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Has $275,000 Stake in Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP reduced its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report) by 30.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,879 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,373 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Akero Therapeutics were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in Akero Therapeutics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 621 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Akero Therapeutics by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 105,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,940,000 after buying an additional 1,310 shares during the period.

Get Akero Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AKRO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Akero Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Akero Therapeutics from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Akero Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Akero Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $35.00 to $63.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Akero Therapeutics from $56.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Akero Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.29.

Insider Buying and Selling at Akero Therapeutics

In related news, insider Catriona Yale sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $498,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,648 shares in the company, valued at $4,769,965.76. This represents a 9.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Cheng sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.77, for a total transaction of $1,253,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 656,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,403,709.74. The trade was a 4.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 189,208 shares of company stock worth $7,974,594. 7.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Akero Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of Akero Therapeutics stock opened at $39.85 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.56. Akero Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $17.86 and a one year high of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 17.25 and a quick ratio of 17.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.63 and a beta of -0.12.

Akero Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKRO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.99) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.01). On average, research analysts anticipate that Akero Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Akero Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

Akero Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiary, engages in the development of treatments for patients with serious metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is efruxifermin (EFX), which is in Phase 3 clinical trials that protects against cellular stress and regulates the metabolism of lipids, carbohydrates, and proteins throughout the body for the treatment of biopsy-confirmed metabolic dysfunction-associated steatohepatitis (MASH) patients.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKRO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akero Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKRO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Akero Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akero Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.