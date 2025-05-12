Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Increases Stake in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its position in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Free Report) by 12.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,674 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in SpartanNash were worth $287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of SpartanNash by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,250,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,547,000 after purchasing an additional 57,458 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in SpartanNash by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,243,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,781,000 after buying an additional 249,616 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in SpartanNash by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,042,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,093,000 after buying an additional 129,907 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in SpartanNash by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 977,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,906,000 after acquiring an additional 20,546 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of SpartanNash by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 481,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,822,000 after acquiring an additional 56,677 shares in the last quarter. 84.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPTN. StockNews.com raised SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Northcoast Research lowered SpartanNash from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th.

SpartanNash Stock Performance

NASDAQ SPTN opened at $19.09 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.78. SpartanNash has a 1 year low of $17.30 and a 1 year high of $23.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $646.12 million, a PE ratio of -1,909.00 and a beta of 0.42.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.35 EPS. Analysts predict that SpartanNash will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SpartanNash Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. This is an increase from SpartanNash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. SpartanNash’s payout ratio is currently -8,800.00%.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products in the United States of America. It operates through Wholesale and Retail segments. The Wholesale segment offers grocery products and perishable food products, including dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmaceutical products to independent retailers, national accounts, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

