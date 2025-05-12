Algert Global LLC Sells 46,062 Shares of LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ)

Algert Global LLC decreased its holdings in LegalZoom.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:LZ – Free Report) by 43.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,061 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,062 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in LegalZoom.com were worth $444,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ararat Capital Management LP raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Ararat Capital Management LP now owns 3,248,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,396,000 after purchasing an additional 682,678 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in LegalZoom.com in the 4th quarter worth about $477,000. PDT Partners LLC raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 66.0% in the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 291,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 115,849 shares during the period. Quarry LP raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 17,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 9,631 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in LegalZoom.com by 123.7% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 23,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 13,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

LegalZoom.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:LZ opened at $9.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 69.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.25. LegalZoom.com, Inc. has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $10.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LegalZoom.com ( NASDAQ:LZ Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13. LegalZoom.com had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business had revenue of $183.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.17 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LegalZoom.com, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on LZ shares. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Friday, April 11th. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of LegalZoom.com in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of LegalZoom.com from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of LegalZoom.com from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.19.

LegalZoom.com Company Profile

LegalZoom.com, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online platform that supports the legal, compliance, and business management needs of small businesses and consumers in the United States. The company’s platform offers business formation products, such as limited liability company, incorporation of C and S corporations, nonprofit formations, doing-business-as, corporate changes and filings, business licenses, legal forms, and beneficial ownership information reports; intellectual property products consisting of trademark and patent applications, and copyright registrations; and tax services, including business and personal tax preparations.

