Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Has $242,000 Position in Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust (NASDAQ:SVC – Free Report) by 499.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 95,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,532 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Service Properties Trust were worth $242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SVC. Nantahala Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $20,553,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Service Properties Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,900,000. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Service Properties Trust by 2,999.1% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,518,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,437,613 shares in the last quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Service Properties Trust by 234.8% during the fourth quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 2,144,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Service Properties Trust by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,554,256 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,382 shares during the period. 77.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Service Properties Trust stock opened at $2.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32. Service Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $6.34. The company has a market cap of $334.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.77.

Service Properties Trust ( NASDAQ:SVC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $435.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.21 million. Service Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 22.67% and a negative net margin of 12.87%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. Service Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -2.12%.

SVC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. B. Riley assumed coverage on Service Properties Trust in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Service Properties Trust from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $2.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th.

Service Properties Trust (Nasdaq: SVC) is a real estate investment trust with over $11 billion invested in two asset categories: hotels and service-focused retail net lease properties. As of December 31, 2023, SVC owned 221 hotels with over 37,000 guest rooms throughout the United States and in Puerto Rico and Canada, the majority of which are extended stay and select service.

