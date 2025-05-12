Ethic Inc. Has $2.17 Million Position in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ethic Inc. boosted its stake in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,836 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Waters were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Waters by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,098,668 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,633,464,000 after buying an additional 19,456 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Waters by 106,144.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 3,087,461 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,145,386,000 after acquiring an additional 3,084,555 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Waters by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,654,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $984,582,000 after acquiring an additional 212,364 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Waters by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,451,445 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $537,053,000 after purchasing an additional 34,762 shares during the period. Finally, AKO Capital LLP raised its position in shares of Waters by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 815,379 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $302,489,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the period. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE WAT opened at $343.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.46 billion, a PE ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.94. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $279.24 and a 52-week high of $423.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $349.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $370.42.

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $661.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $655.50 million. Waters had a net margin of 21.56% and a return on equity of 46.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Waters Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Waters from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $430.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Waters from $415.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Waters from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. StockNews.com lowered Waters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $400.00 price objective on Waters and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $390.19.

Waters Corporation provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments: Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

