Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 1,106 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,069 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,106 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.25% of Repligen worth $19,874,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Repligen by 172.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Sava Infond d.o.o. acquired a new stake in Repligen in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Repligen during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Repligen by 49.1% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Repligen by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 368 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. 97.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Margaret Pax acquired 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $150.69 per share, for a total transaction of $37,672.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,043 shares in the company, valued at $157,169.67. This represents a 31.53% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RGEN opened at $123.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.65, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.21. Repligen Co. has a twelve month low of $102.97 and a twelve month high of $182.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 8.76 and a current ratio of 10.44. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $135.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $145.44.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The biotechnology company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $169.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.65 million. Repligen had a negative net margin of 4.64% and a positive return on equity of 4.21%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Repligen from $200.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Repligen in a research report on Monday, May 5th. TD Cowen began coverage on Repligen in a research note on Monday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded Repligen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Repligen from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.25.

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

