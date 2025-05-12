Ethic Inc. Boosts Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Ethic Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,641 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $2,192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its stake in shares of Humana by 56.3% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 125 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Humana in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Humana alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HUM shares. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $326.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Humana from $257.00 to $256.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Humana from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on Humana from $305.00 to $316.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $283.00 price target on shares of Humana in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Humana presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $287.76.

Humana Stock Down 1.5%

HUM stock opened at $249.67 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $30.13 billion, a PE ratio of 25.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.49. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $265.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.47. Humana Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $213.31 and a fifty-two week high of $406.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $10.07 by $1.51. The company had revenue of $32.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32 billion. Humana had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Humana’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $7.23 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Humana Inc. will post 16.47 EPS for the current year.

Humana Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.885 per share. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Humana’s payout ratio is currently 25.04%.

Humana Profile

(Free Report)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medical and specialty insurance products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Insurance and CenterWell. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Humana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.