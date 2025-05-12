Ethic Inc. Buys 7,445 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Ethic Inc. increased its position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,445 shares during the quarter. Ethic Inc.’s holdings in Coupang were worth $2,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CPNG. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 4th quarter worth approximately $404,896,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Coupang by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 75,686,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,594,000 after purchasing an additional 17,123,637 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in Coupang by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 28,636,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $629,426,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420,133 shares during the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 53.3% in the 4th quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 7,383,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Coupang by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,619,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465,973 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Coupang stock opened at $26.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.40. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.16 and a 12 month high of $27.49. The company has a market capitalization of $46.94 billion, a PE ratio of 45.61, a P/E/G ratio of 52.20 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Coupang ( NYSE:CPNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.01). Coupang had a net margin of 3.57% and a return on equity of 11.52%. The firm had revenue of $7.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Benjamin Sun sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total value of $5,857,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,719,421 shares in the company, valued at $40,286,034.03. This represents a 12.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Pranam Kolari sold 9,347 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.85, for a total transaction of $222,925.95. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 177,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,223,978.10. This represents a 5.01% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Mizuho upgraded Coupang to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Coupang from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.19.

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

