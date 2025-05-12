Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $14.10 Million Stake in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,415 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,701 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Lennar were worth $14,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Lennar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,116,558 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $834,115,000 after purchasing an additional 213,003 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Lennar by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 3,271,319 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,110,000 after acquiring an additional 589,553 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Lennar by 18.9% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,239,488 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $441,769,000 after acquiring an additional 515,378 shares during the last quarter. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,533,000. Finally, Eminence Capital LP grew its position in shares of Lennar by 43.4% in the fourth quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 685,225 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,444,000 after purchasing an additional 207,343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

LEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Lennar from $141.00 to $128.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Lennar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lennar from $183.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $158.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.07.

Shares of LEN stock opened at $108.65 on Monday. Lennar Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.42 and a fifty-two week high of $187.61. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $112.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 4.71. The company has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 7.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.41.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The construction company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.44. Lennar had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 11.10%. The business had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.57 EPS. Lennar’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lennar Co. will post 12.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 23rd. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.57%.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company’s homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

