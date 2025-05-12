Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Buys 6,776 Shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) by 7.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 98,481 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,776 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Freshpet were worth $14,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of FRPT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $75,253,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 198.6% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 381,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,065,000 after acquiring an additional 253,679 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 267.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 155,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,045,000 after acquiring an additional 113,200 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Freshpet by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,881,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,809,000 after purchasing an additional 110,478 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Freshpet by 143.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,669,000 after purchasing an additional 102,232 shares during the last quarter.

Get Freshpet alerts:

Freshpet Stock Performance

Shares of Freshpet stock opened at $80.47 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $81.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $122.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.61 and a beta of 1.85. Freshpet, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.19 and a 12 month high of $164.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $263.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.57 million. Freshpet had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 4.81%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Benchmark reduced their price target on Freshpet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Freshpet from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Freshpet from $155.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $135.73.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on FRPT

About Freshpet

(Free Report)

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRPT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.