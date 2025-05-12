Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Raises Stock Holdings in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 75,881 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,485 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned approximately 0.05% of GoDaddy worth $14,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of GoDaddy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas boosted its stake in GoDaddy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas now owns 2,111 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its position in GoDaddy by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in GoDaddy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 18,785 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,708,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

In other GoDaddy news, Director Brian Sharples sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.86, for a total value of $95,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,121 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,031,154.06. This represents a 2.31% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.66, for a total transaction of $541,980.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,649 shares in the company, valued at $91,350,548.34. This represents a 0.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,500 shares of company stock valued at $10,244,835 over the last ninety days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GDDY shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on GoDaddy from $200.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $231.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of GoDaddy from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on GoDaddy in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $198.00 price target on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.86.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $182.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.46, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.72. GoDaddy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $131.84 and a fifty-two week high of $216.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $188.20.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. GoDaddy had a net margin of 20.49% and a return on equity of 176.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that GoDaddy Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

