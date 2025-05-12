Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,007 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,007 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $13,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Providence First Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of American Water Works in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Water Works in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in American Water Works by 54.2% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 293 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in American Water Works during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.58% of the company’s stock.

Get American Water Works alerts:

American Water Works Price Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $146.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $28.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $118.74 and a 12 month high of $155.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $144.76 and its 200-day moving average is $134.94.

American Water Works Increases Dividend

American Water Works ( NYSE:AWK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by ($0.01). American Water Works had a net margin of 22.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. The firm had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.8275 per share. This represents a $3.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from American Water Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 60.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of American Water Works from $147.00 to $128.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. UBS Group downgraded shares of American Water Works from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Barclays began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on American Water Works from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded American Water Works from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Water Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.22.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AWK

American Water Works Profile

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.