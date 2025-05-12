Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 8,751 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lowered its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,298 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 8,751 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Leidos were worth $14,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ethic Inc. raised its position in shares of Leidos by 492.6% during the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 9,968 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,286 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co raised its position in shares of Leidos by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co now owns 26,706 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,847,000 after buying an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Leidos by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,974 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after buying an additional 3,336 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Capital Strategies LP bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,074,000. Finally, Cornerstone Select Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $734,000. Institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Stock Up 0.8%

NYSE LDOS opened at $155.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $140.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.87, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.65. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.62 and a 52 week high of $202.90.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

Leidos ( NYSE:LDOS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The aerospace company reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.53% and a return on equity of 30.93%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. Leidos’s payout ratio is 16.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LDOS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $173.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Leidos to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair lowered shares of Leidos from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Leidos from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.69.

Insider Transactions at Leidos

In other news, Director Gregory R. Dahlberg sold 1,250 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total transaction of $193,187.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,195 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,121,137.25. This trade represents a 5.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,511 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.56, for a total value of $203,320.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $862,260.48. This trade represents a 19.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,889 shares of company stock worth $675,786. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Leidos Profile

(Free Report)

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

