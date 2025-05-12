Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 34,177 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Focus Partners Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 161,010 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 34,177 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $20,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EMR. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,536,974 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,634,837,000 after acquiring an additional 384,313 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,685,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,443,725,000 after acquiring an additional 232,540 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $885,886,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,676,168 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $827,377,000 after acquiring an additional 370,560 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,376,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $542,379,000 after acquiring an additional 171,946 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Surendralal Lanca Karsanbhai sold 16,698 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.33, for a total transaction of $1,892,384.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 164,957 shares in the company, valued at $18,694,576.81. This represents a 9.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

EMR stock opened at $112.55 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $63.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $118.59. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $90.06 and a one year high of $134.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.74% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.5275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.48%.

EMR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $135.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays raised their price target on Emerson Electric from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.88.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

