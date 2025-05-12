Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $12.46 Million Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.19% of Post worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Post alerts:

Post Stock Down 0.1%

POST opened at $110.78 on Monday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Post ( NYSE:POST Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.23. Post had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.94%. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Post from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.

View Our Latest Analysis on Post

Insider Activity at Post

In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $229,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,631.19. This trade represents a 18.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $582,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,866.50. The trade was a 8.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,096 shares of company stock worth $4,129,355. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.