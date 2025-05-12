Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $12.46 Million Stock Position in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,820 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,546 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.19% of Post worth $12,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of POST. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Post during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Post by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Post in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.85% of the company’s stock.
Post Stock Down 0.1%
POST opened at $110.78 on Monday. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.70 and a 1-year high of $125.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a PE ratio of 18.25 and a beta of 0.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Post from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Post from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.00.
Insider Activity at Post
In other Post news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.59, for a total transaction of $229,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,001,631.19. This trade represents a 18.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nicolas Catoggio sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $582,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 55,501 shares in the company, valued at $6,465,866.50. The trade was a 8.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,096 shares of company stock worth $4,129,355. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.
Post Company Profile
Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.
