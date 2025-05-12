iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV) Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:IMCV – Free Report) by 2,220.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 305,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292,506 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $22,700,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $22,184,000. Ipsen Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,837,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,908,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $3,105,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 74.8% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 26,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,964,000 after acquiring an additional 11,315 shares during the period.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of IMCV stock opened at $73.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $649.88 million, a P/E ratio of 16.18 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $64.02 and a 1-year high of $81.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $74.94.

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.4353 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (IMCV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Mid Cap Broad Value index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of US mid-cap stocks companies selected based on their value characteristics. IMCV was launched on Jun 28, 2004 and is managed by BlackRock.

