Focus Partners Wealth Buys 93,285 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 485.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,516 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 93,285 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $24,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of STZ. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STZ has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $201.00 price objective (down previously from $310.00) on shares of Constellation Brands in a research note on Monday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $260.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Roth Mkm dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $284.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $289.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $225.74.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:STZ opened at $190.02 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.75. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $160.46 and a 1-year high of $265.70. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $183.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $200.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 9th. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.35. Constellation Brands had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.26 EPS. Constellation Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 29th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 29th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -800.00%.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

