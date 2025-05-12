Focus Partners Wealth Buys 124,739 Shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Free Report) by 401.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 155,790 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 124,739 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.07% of Extra Space Storage worth $23,340,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,246,133 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,383,094,000 after buying an additional 516,941 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Extra Space Storage during the fourth quarter worth $938,647,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,136,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $469,229,000 after buying an additional 24,533 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,064,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $458,520,000 after buying an additional 104,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,875,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $430,107,000 after buying an additional 941,212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total transaction of $1,105,875.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 9,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,355,065.50. This represents a 44.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William N. Springer sold 1,220 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.66, for a total transaction of $186,245.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,158 shares in the company, valued at $3,077,320.28. This represents a 5.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 9,392 shares of company stock worth $1,392,315. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

EXR has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $184.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Extra Space Storage in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $141.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Extra Space Storage from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.42.

Shares of EXR opened at $148.72 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $31.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.93, a PEG ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.03 and a fifty-two week high of $184.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $143.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $152.51.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.04. Extra Space Storage had a net margin of 25.35% and a return on equity of 5.51%. The company had revenue of $820.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $705.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.96 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.35%.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and/or operated 3,714 self-storage stores in 42 states and Washington, DC The Company's stores comprise approximately 2.6 million units and approximately 283.0 million square feet of rentable space operating under the Extra Space, Life Storage and Storage Express brands.

