Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB) Director Sells $110,460.00 in Stock

Turning Point Brands, Inc. (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) Director Gregory H.A. Baxter sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.64, for a total value of $110,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 40,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,976,455.16. This represents a 3.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Turning Point Brands Stock Down 0.7%

Shares of TPB stock opened at $75.11 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.81 and a beta of 0.69. Turning Point Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $30.61 and a one year high of $81.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 4.21 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.16. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 11.63% and a return on equity of 33.14%. The company had revenue of $106.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Turning Point Brands, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Turning Point Brands Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 20th. Turning Point Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 14.15%.

TPB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Turning Point Brands from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Industrial Alliance Securities set a $85.00 target price on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Turning Point Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,524,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,631,000 after buying an additional 18,440 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 318,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,145,000 after purchasing an additional 84,552 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 243,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Turning Point Brands by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 203,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,243,000 after purchasing an additional 58,425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Turning Point Brands by 21.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 189,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,364,000 after purchasing an additional 33,080 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Turning Point Brands Company Profile

Turning Point Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes branded consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and Creative Distribution Solutions. Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, make-your-own cigar wraps, and related products, as well as lighters and other accessories under the Zig-Zag brand.

Featured Stories

