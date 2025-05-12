Focus Partners Wealth Purchases 36,288 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report) by 22.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 200,736 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,288 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth owned approximately 0.12% of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF worth $22,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 16,685.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,884,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,964,000 after purchasing an additional 5,849,641 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 152.1% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,217,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,502,000 after purchasing an additional 3,147,534 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,031,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $999,158,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732,399 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $123,698,000. Finally, Wick Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 6,232.4% in the 4th quarter. Wick Capital Partners LLC now owns 884,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,337,000 after acquiring an additional 870,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SHV opened at $110.21 on Monday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $109.91 and a 52-week high of $110.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $110.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.27.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a $0.372 dividend. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.