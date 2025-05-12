U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Shares Bought by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 395,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $18,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 4.4% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,763,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $80,659,000 after buying an additional 75,104 shares during the period. Czech National Bank grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 338,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,178,000 after purchasing an additional 20,364 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Brookstone Capital Management grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 244,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,703,000 after purchasing an additional 16,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, Director Aleem Gillani purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.32 per share, with a total value of $186,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $559,800. The trade was a 50.00% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

USB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $48.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $56.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.48.

U.S. Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of USB stock opened at $42.01 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.12. The stock has a market cap of $65.45 billion, a PE ratio of 11.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.97. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $35.18 and a 1 year high of $53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.81.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.06. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.94% and a net margin of 14.75%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 31st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.50%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities, and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates through Wealth, Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; Consumer and Business Banking; Payment Services; and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

