Focus Partners Wealth Buys 8,599 Shares of Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF)

Focus Partners Wealth lifted its stake in Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 268,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,599 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Jefferies Financial Group were worth $21,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEF. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 20.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,014,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,987,000 after buying an additional 344,409 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tidal Investments LLC acquired a new position in Jefferies Financial Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $252,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Jefferies Financial Group by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,222,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares in the last quarter. 60.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Jefferies Financial Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JEF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Jefferies Financial Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $75.00 price target on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Jefferies Financial Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th.

Jefferies Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of JEF opened at $50.36 on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.28 and a 52 week high of $82.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.90 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.27 and a 200-day moving average of $65.79.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.28). Jefferies Financial Group had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 7.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Jefferies Financial Group Inc. will post 4.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jefferies Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.36%.

About Jefferies Financial Group

(Free Report)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc operates as an investment banking and capital markets firm in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Investment Banking and Capital Markets, and Asset Management. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, debt financing, restructurings or recapitalizations, and private capital advisory transactions; underwriting and placement services related to corporate debt, municipal bonds, mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, equity and equity-linked securities, and loan syndication services; and corporate lending services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jefferies Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jefferies Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.