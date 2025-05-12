Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY) Shares Purchased by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth boosted its stake in Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Free Report) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,253,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 126,196 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth owned 7.05% of Angel Oak Income ETF worth $25,802,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Angel Oak Income ETF by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,234,474 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,008,000 after acquiring an additional 203,866 shares during the period. Channel Wealth LLC grew its stake in Angel Oak Income ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 1,184,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,382,000 after acquiring an additional 116,206 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Angel Oak Income ETF by 40.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,007,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 289,870 shares during the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its stake in Angel Oak Income ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 772,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,900,000 after purchasing an additional 10,750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Angel Oak Income ETF by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 579,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,922,000 after purchasing an additional 31,718 shares during the last quarter.

Angel Oak Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of CARY opened at $20.59 on Monday. Angel Oak Income ETF has a 52-week low of $20.34 and a 52-week high of $21.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $20.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.73.

Angel Oak Income ETF Increases Dividend

About Angel Oak Income ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. This is a boost from Angel Oak Income ETF’s previous dividend of $0.09.

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

