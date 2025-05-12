Captrust Financial Advisors Acquires 9,902 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSM – Free Report) by 18.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,743 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,902 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 121,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,467,000 after buying an additional 1,475 shares in the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 834,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,493,000 after acquiring an additional 55,249 shares in the last quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 5,688.7% in the 4th quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 2,571,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,502,000 after purchasing an additional 2,526,866 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 71.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 7,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Financial Private Client LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 18,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SPSM opened at $40.40 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $39.53 and its 200-day moving average is $43.89. SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $34.79 and a 12 month high of $50.03. The firm has a market cap of $10.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.08.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio S&P 600 Small Cap ETF (SPSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US small-cap stocks selected by the S&P Committee. SPSM was launched on Jul 8, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

