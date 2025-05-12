iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF (BATS:ICF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,113 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors owned approximately 0.11% of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF worth $2,477,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ICF. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 10,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 142.7% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. increased its position in iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 902 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF alerts:

iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Stock Up 3.6%

BATS ICF opened at $61.27 on Monday. iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.76 and a fifty-two week high of $67.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.10 and a 200-day moving average of $61.57. The stock has a market cap of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.97.

About iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF

iShares Cohen & Steers REIT ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Cohen & Steers Realty Majors Index (the Index). The Index consists of selected real estate investment trusts (REITs).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Select U.S. REIT ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.