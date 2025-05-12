Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB) Position Cut by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors decreased its position in shares of Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report) by 10.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,372 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 6,507 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Live Oak Bancshares were worth $2,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 50,720 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 6,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its position in Live Oak Bancshares by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,594 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its stake in Live Oak Bancshares by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 8,513 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in Live Oak Bancshares during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 63.95% of the company’s stock.

Get Live Oak Bancshares alerts:

Live Oak Bancshares Trading Up 1.9%

NASDAQ:LOB opened at $27.13 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.30 and a 200-day moving average of $35.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.84. Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.68 and a twelve month high of $50.57.

Live Oak Bancshares Dividend Announcement

Insiders Place Their Bets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. Live Oak Bancshares’s payout ratio is 9.23%.

In related news, Director William Henderson Cameron purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.92 per share, for a total transaction of $129,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,551.68. This trade represents a 72.42% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 23.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LOB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Live Oak Bancshares from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. StockNews.com lowered Live Oak Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.25.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LOB

Live Oak Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Live Oak Banking Company that provides various banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Fintech. The company accepts various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing demand, as well as interest-bearing checking, money market, savings, and time deposits.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Live Oak Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Live Oak Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.