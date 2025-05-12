Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Stake in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH)

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in Target Hospitality Corp. (NASDAQ:TH – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 241,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,459 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors owned about 0.24% of Target Hospitality worth $2,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its stake in shares of Target Hospitality by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares in the last quarter. Maridea Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Target Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $113,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Target Hospitality by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 14,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on TH. Northland Capmk upgraded Target Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Northland Securities raised shares of Target Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Target Hospitality from $5.00 to $7.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st.

Target Hospitality Price Performance

Shares of Target Hospitality stock opened at $6.93 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.01. The stock has a market cap of $688.59 million, a P/E ratio of 7.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.89. Target Hospitality Corp. has a 1-year low of $4.00 and a 1-year high of $11.84.

Target Hospitality (NASDAQ:TH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.06. Target Hospitality had a return on equity of 22.80% and a net margin of 20.84%. The company had revenue of $83.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Target Hospitality Corp. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Target Hospitality

Target Hospitality Corp. operates as a specialty rental and hospitality services company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Hospitality & Facilities Services – South and Government. It owns a network of specialty rental accommodation units. In addition, the company provides catering and food, maintenance, housekeeping, grounds-keeping, security, health and recreation facilities, workforce community management, concierge, and laundry services.

