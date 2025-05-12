Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Shares Sold by Captrust Financial Advisors

Captrust Financial Advisors lessened its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 39,960 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 18,014 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $2,350,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $243,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $417,000. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 173.8% in the 4th quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP now owns 51,674 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 32,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto Group by 169.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 619,494 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $36,428,000 after purchasing an additional 389,531 shares in the last quarter. 19.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rio Tinto Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on RIO shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. StockNews.com downgraded Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Clarkson Capital raised Rio Tinto Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.00.

Rio Tinto Group Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of RIO stock opened at $59.97 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $61.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Rio Tinto Group has a 1-year low of $51.67 and a 1-year high of $74.24. The firm has a market cap of $75.20 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 0.73.

Rio Tinto Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $2.23 per share. This represents a yield of 7%. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Rio Tinto Group’s dividend payout ratio is 69.15%.

Rio Tinto Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rio Tinto Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rio Tinto Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.