Captrust Financial Advisors Raises Stock Position in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG)

Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Ferguson plc (NASDAQ:FERG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,656 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Ferguson were worth $2,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Ferguson by 906.7% during the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Ferguson by 106.3% in the 4th quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Berbice Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ferguson during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Ferguson during the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Ferguson by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferguson alerts:

Ferguson Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NASDAQ FERG opened at $171.24 on Monday. Ferguson plc has a 52-week low of $146.00 and a 52-week high of $225.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.56, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $163.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Ferguson Dividend Announcement

Ferguson ( NASDAQ:FERG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 11th. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.76 billion. Ferguson had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 5.68%. Ferguson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Ferguson plc will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 21st were issued a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Ferguson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.84%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FERG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird set a $190.00 price target on Ferguson and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Ferguson in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $174.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ferguson from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Ferguson from $189.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $189.00 price target on shares of Ferguson in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $199.38.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FERG

About Ferguson

(Free Report)

Ferguson plc distributes plumbing and heating products in the United States and Canada. It offers plumbing and heating solutions to customers in the residential, commercial, civil/infrastructure, and industrial end markets. The company also provides expertise, solutions, and products, including infrastructure, plumbing, appliances, fire, fabrication, and others, as well as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning products under the Ferguson brand name.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ferguson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferguson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.