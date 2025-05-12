Brevan Howard Capital Management LP Purchases 73,913 Shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG)

Brevan Howard Capital Management LP grew its position in shares of Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report) by 67.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 182,815 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 73,913 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP’s holdings in Chegg were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 17,659 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 6,658 shares during the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chegg in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Chegg by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 391,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 18,860 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Chegg during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. 95.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Chegg alerts:

Chegg Price Performance

CHGG opened at $0.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The company has a market cap of $71.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.09 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.34. Chegg, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.44 and a 12-month high of $4.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $1.25 price objective (down previously from $2.00) on shares of Chegg in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Chegg from $1.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.70.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Chegg

About Chegg

(Free Report)

Chegg, Inc operates a direct-to-student learning platform that helps learners build essential life and job skills to accelerate their path from learning programs in the United States and internationally. Its subscription services include Chegg Study, which offers personalized step-by-step learning support from AI, computational engines, and subject matter experts, as well as Tinger Gold and DashPash Student services; Chegg Writing that provides students with a suite of tools, such as plagiarism detection scans, grammar and writing fluency checking, expert personalized writing feedback, and premium citation generation; Chegg Math, a step-by-step math problem solver and calculator that helps students to solve problems; Chegg Study Pack, a bundle of various subscription product offerings, including Chegg Study, Chegg Writing, and Chegg Math services; and Busuu, an online language learning platform that offers comprehensive support through self-paced lessons, live classes with expert tutors, and a community of members to practice alongside.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chegg, Inc. (NYSE:CHGG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Chegg Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chegg and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.