Captrust Financial Advisors Has $2.49 Million Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 26,038 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $2,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Akamai Technologies by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,746 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 910 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $827,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $617,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 922,244 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $88,213,000 after purchasing an additional 29,888 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, COO Adam Karon sold 3,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $333,873.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 10,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,981.18. This trade represents a 26.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 4,000 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $323,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 25,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,040,074.12. This trade represents a 13.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 35,321 shares of company stock valued at $2,986,916. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AKAM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $125.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. TD Cowen lowered Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $125.00 to $98.00 in a report on Friday, February 21st. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Akamai Technologies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Akamai Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.26.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $76.51 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $78.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.26. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.51 and a 52-week high of $106.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.82.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.65% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.6 EPS for the current year.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Further Reading

