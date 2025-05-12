Captrust Financial Advisors Trims Stock Position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,806 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $2,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 11,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 157.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $889,000 after purchasing an additional 11,245 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 30.6% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 334,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,202,000 after buying an additional 2,910 shares during the period.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF stock opened at $50.02 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.16. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a twelve month low of $48.04 and a twelve month high of $50.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.0978 dividend. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

