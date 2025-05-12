Captrust Financial Advisors Sells 43,807 Shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Captrust Financial Advisors reduced its holdings in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Free Report) by 25.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 126,206 shares of the company’s stock after selling 43,807 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Bloom Energy were worth $2,803,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Bloom Energy by 291.0% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 934 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Bloom Energy by 120.5% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new position in shares of Bloom Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Satish Chitoori sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.09, for a total transaction of $25,591.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 178,656 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,482,479.04. The trade was a 0.57% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on BE. Royal Bank of Canada set a $26.00 target price on shares of Bloom Energy in a report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $31.00 to $26.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bloom Energy from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Mizuho upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.47.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 2.0%

Shares of NYSE BE opened at $17.58 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of -31.39 and a beta of 3.25. The company has a current ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $9.02 and a 12 month high of $29.83.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.10. Bloom Energy had a negative net margin of 10.29% and a negative return on equity of 20.32%. The company had revenue of $326.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $294.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.17) earnings per share. Bloom Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

