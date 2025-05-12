Captrust Financial Advisors Purchases 1,829 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,298 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Matador Resources were worth $2,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MTDR. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Matador Resources by 108.5% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 510 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 359.5% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Price Performance

MTDR opened at $42.73 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.59. Matador Resources has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $66.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.25. Matador Resources had a net margin of 25.26% and a return on equity of 18.52%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matador Resources declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, April 23rd that permits the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the energy company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.3125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.78%.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $53.94 per share, for a total transaction of $323,640.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,124,103.26. This trade represents a 17.98% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul W. Harvey purchased 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $55.20 per share, with a total value of $33,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 27,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,018.40. The trade was a 2.20% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 36,200 shares of company stock worth $1,701,872. Insiders own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Matador Resources from $86.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $84.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.33.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

