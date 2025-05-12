Ameriprise Financial Inc. Sells 47,919 Shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK)

Ameriprise Financial Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:IYK – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 737,731 shares of the company’s stock after selling 47,919 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF were worth $48,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYK. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 228.8% in the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 651 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 311.5% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 542 shares during the period. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF by 168.8% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 648 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYK opened at $69.83 on Monday. iShares U.S. Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $73.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $68.50. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.26 and a beta of 0.61.

iShares U.S. Consumer Goods ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S .Consumer Goods Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of United States consumer goods stocks, as represented by the Dow Jones United States Consumer Goods Index.

