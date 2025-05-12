Captrust Financial Advisors Lowers Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Captrust Financial Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 37,288 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,495 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations were worth $2,548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 864,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,094,000 after purchasing an additional 11,722 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. purchased a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations in the 4th quarter worth about $319,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,027,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 812.5% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 33,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,292,000 after acquiring an additional 29,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 23,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 6,971 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FBIN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.17.

NYSE FBIN opened at $51.26 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.44 and its 200 day moving average is $67.39. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.21 and a fifty-two week high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.49.

Fortune Brands Innovations (NYSE:FBIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a return on equity of 22.05% and a net margin of 10.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, EVP Kristin Papesh acquired 483 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.99 per share, for a total transaction of $29,941.17. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,177.83. This trade represents a 6.77% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

