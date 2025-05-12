Insider Buying: Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Insider Purchases £156.46 in Stock

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW – Get Free Report) insider Mark Lam acquired 1 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of £156.46 ($207.89) per share, for a total transaction of £156.46 ($207.89).

Shares of GAW stock opened at £156.80 ($208.34) on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is £144.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is £137.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.77, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.33. The firm has a market cap of £5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.25. Games Workshop Group PLC has a one year low of GBX 9,357.40 ($124.33) and a one year high of £157.60 ($209.41).

Games Workshop Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 27th were paid a GBX 100 ($1.33) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 27th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is 82.11%.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

