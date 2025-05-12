ClearPoint Neuro (CLPT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) will likely be issuing its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 13th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.15) per share and revenue of $8.21 million for the quarter. ClearPoint Neuro has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $7.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.23 million. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 59.64% and a negative return on equity of 62.10%. On average, analysts expect ClearPoint Neuro to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get ClearPoint Neuro alerts:

ClearPoint Neuro Stock Down 0.5%

CLPT stock opened at $14.18 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $396.76 million, a PE ratio of -20.55 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.23. ClearPoint Neuro has a 52 week low of $5.11 and a 52 week high of $19.22.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on ClearPoint Neuro from $17.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on ClearPoint Neuro from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on ClearPoint Neuro from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ClearPoint Neuro

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. It develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain under magnetic resonance imaging guided interventions. The company offers ClearPoint system, an integrated system for the insertion of deep brain stimulation electrodes, biopsy needles, and laser catheters, as well as the infusion of pharmaceuticals into the brain.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ClearPoint Neuro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearPoint Neuro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.