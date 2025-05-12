Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD) Insider Purchases £20,055.45 in Stock

Lords Group Trading plc (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) insider Sheena Mackay bought 64,695 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 31 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of £20,055.45 ($26,648.22).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.86, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of £52.70 million, a P/E ratio of -29.36 and a beta of 1.18. Lords Group Trading plc has a 52-week low of GBX 23.60 ($0.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 50 ($0.66). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 26.50 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 31.49.

Lords Group Trading (LON:LORD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported GBX 1.85 ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. Lords Group Trading had a negative return on equity of 3.69% and a negative net margin of 0.40%. Equities analysts anticipate that Lords Group Trading plc will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.06) target price on shares of Lords Group Trading in a research report on Thursday.

Lords Group Trading is a leading distributor of building, plumbing, heating and DIY goods in the UK. The Group is principally focused on the growing Repairs, Maintenance and Improvement (RMI) market, with approximately 80 per cent. of the Group’s demand focused on this segment of the construction market.

The Group principally sells to local tradesmen, hardware stores, small to medium sized plumbing and heating merchants, construction companies and retails directly to the general public.

The Group seeks to grow through a variety of organic and inorganic strategies, including geographic reach, product expansion, the active expansion of e-commerce platforms and the continued investment in its logistical capability.

