Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI) Insider Acquires £41,502.50 in Stock

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc (LON:LTI – Get Free Report) insider Michael Lindsell acquired 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of £830.05 ($1,102.91) per share, with a total value of £41,502.50 ($55,145.50).

Michael Lindsell also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Lindsell Train Investment Trust alerts:

On Thursday, April 10th, Michael Lindsell acquired 25 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of £778.69 ($1,034.67) per share, with a total value of £19,467.25 ($25,866.66).

On Monday, March 17th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of £825 ($1,096.20) per share, for a total transaction of £41,250 ($54,809.99).

On Monday, March 10th, Michael Lindsell purchased 50 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of £830 ($1,102.84) per share, for a total transaction of £41,500 ($55,142.17).

On Wednesday, February 12th, Michael Lindsell purchased 55 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average price of £864.96 ($1,149.30) per share, for a total transaction of £47,572.80 ($63,211.27).

On Monday, February 10th, Michael Lindsell acquired 45 shares of Lindsell Train Investment Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of £842.71 ($1,119.73) per share, for a total transaction of £37,921.95 ($50,387.92).

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Price Performance

LTI stock opened at GBX 830 ($11.03) on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 802.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 793.59. The company has a market capitalization of £166.18 million, a P/E ratio of 21.54 and a beta of 0.56. Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc has a 12 month low of GBX 665.20 ($8.84) and a 12 month high of GBX 903.12 ($12.00).

About Lindsell Train Investment Trust

Lindsell Train Investment Trust Plc is an closed-ended balanced mutual fund of funds launched and managed by Lindsell Train Limited. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in equities, unquoted equities, bonds, other Lindsell Train managed fund products, cash, and other financial investments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindsell Train Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.