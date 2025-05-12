ANI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANIP) Reaches New 52-Week High on Strong Earnings

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANIP – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Saturday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $77.00 and last traded at $66.28, with a volume of 756687 shares. The stock had previously closed at $71.53.

The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $197.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.75 million. ANI Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 15.87% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com lowered ANI Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $94.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 17th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $86.00 target price on shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on ANI Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ANI Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ANI Pharmaceuticals news, VP Meredith Cook sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.96, for a total value of $27,584.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 80,145 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,526,799.20. This trade represents a 0.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Krista Davis sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.86, for a total transaction of $60,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 66,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,711.50. This trade represents a 1.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 3,200 shares of company stock worth $197,792. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ANI Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 15,442 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 1,681.2% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 143,033 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,534,000 after acquiring an additional 135,003 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.1% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,057 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 691 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,777 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $762,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANI Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $544,000. 76.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANI Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 7.3%

The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $66.86 and its 200 day moving average is $60.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.51 and a beta of 0.56.

About ANI Pharmaceuticals

ANI Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and markets branded and generic prescription pharmaceuticals in the United States and Canada. The company manufactures oral solid dose products; semi-solids, liquids, and topicals; controlled substances; and potent products, as well as performs contract development and manufacturing of pharmaceutical products.

Featured Stories

