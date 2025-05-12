Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Sweetgreen, Inc. (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Saturday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $35.00 to $29.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Sweetgreen traded as low as $14.61 and last traded at $15.33, with a volume of 19041978 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.17.

Several other research firms have also commented on SG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 target price (down from $32.00) on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Sweetgreen from $43.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Sweetgreen in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Sweetgreen from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.18.

In other Sweetgreen news, CFO Mitch Reback sold 10,926 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $288,774.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 344,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,093,373.65. This represents a 3.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, COO Rossann Williams sold 4,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.80, for a total transaction of $118,452.60. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 95,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,273,280.80. The trade was a 4.95% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,852 shares of company stock worth $871,417. Company insiders own 21.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sweetgreen by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC grew its position in Sweetgreen by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Sweetgreen by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Sweetgreen by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Sweetgreen by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 96,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.75% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.65 and a beta of 2.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.40.

Sweetgreen (NYSE:SG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $166.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.68 million. Sweetgreen had a negative net margin of 13.27% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.23) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sweetgreen, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sweetgreen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates fast food restaurants serving healthy foods at scale in the United States. The company also accepts orders through its online and mobile ordering platforms, as well as sells gift cards that do not have an expiration date and can be redeemed. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

