Retail Stocks To Watch Today – May 10th

Tesla, Apple, and Microsoft are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that sell goods or services directly to consumers, whether through physical stores, online platforms, or a combination of both. Their performance tends to mirror consumer spending patterns, seasonal shopping trends, and broader economic conditions. Because retail revenues fluctuate with household income and confidence, these stocks are often viewed as a barometer of the overall health of the consumer sector. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded up $13.23 on Friday, hitting $298.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,028,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,148,356. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Tesla has a 52-week low of $167.41 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $258.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $326.64. The firm has a market cap of $960.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 146.10, a PEG ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

NASDAQ:AAPL traded up $1.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $198.53. 36,406,804 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 56,072,498. Apple has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.27. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $227.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26.

Microsoft (MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $438.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,313,766 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,422,206. The company has a 50-day moving average of $389.19 and a 200-day moving average of $411.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.34. Microsoft has a 12 month low of $344.79 and a 12 month high of $468.35. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.99.

