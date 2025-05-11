KKM Financial LLC Buys 1,134 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

KKM Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,134 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $2,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Duke Energy by 4.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 960,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,709,000 after purchasing an additional 37,453 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Duke Energy by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 4,618 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 1,651 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,482 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,099,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 5,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Czech National Bank grew its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 167,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $18,045,000 after purchasing an additional 10,246 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

Shares of DUK stock opened at $120.31 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $93.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $119.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.60. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $99.21 and a one year high of $125.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.44.

Duke Energy Dividend Announcement

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.17. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 9.50% and a net margin of 14.90%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.44 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 6.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.045 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.32%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on DUK shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Duke Energy from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Duke Energy from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Duke Energy from $130.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Duke Energy from $111.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.00.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I), and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest.

